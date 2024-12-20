HBCU football HC hired in same conference as previous job

Elizabeth City, NC –– North Carolina-based HBCU Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announces Adrian Jones as the 15th Head Coach of the Vikings football program. Coach Jones brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and a proven track record of success to the ECSU athletics family.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Jones to Elizabeth City State University,” said James M. DuBose Jr., ECSU Athletics Director. “He embodies the values and vision we strive for in our athletics program. We are confident that Coach Jones will elevate our football team to new heights and inspire our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Coach Jones comes to ECSU from Shaw University, where he served as the Head Coach. During his tenure, he led the HBCU to multiple winning seasons and 49 All-CIAA Conference selections. Jones spent time coaching at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) (’03 -’07) and (’14 -’16) where he won three Conference Championships and a Black College National Championship in 2006. He also experienced a successful career as the head coach at his alma mater, Southern Durham High School, where he won several Conference Championships and an NCHSAA State Championship in 2013.

“Elizabeth City State University has a proud history and a passionate community. I look forward to partnering with our ECSU family and our student-athletes to build a program that reflects excellence, discipline, and a commitment to success both on the field and in the classroom” said Coach Jones.

A native of Durham, NC, Coach Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in recreational therapy and a master’s degree in school administration from NCCU. During his time there he also excelled as a student-athlete where he achieved both academic and athletic success, finishing as an All-Conference Defensive Back (’96, ’97), Division II All-American Defensive Back (’96), Streets & Smith All-American Defensive Back (’96), and All-Conference Punt Returner (’94). Jones is married to Dr. Kamala Uzzell-Jones and has a daughter Jayla.