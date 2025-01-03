HBCU prospect looking to become two-sport star

Two-sport stars are rare in HBCU sports, but it looks like North Carolina A&T might have a live one.



MyKell Harvey, a basketball and football star at Northside High School in Roanoke, Virginia has committed to North Carolina A&T in and is hoping to play both sports.

Harvey played both wide receiver and running back at Northside High School on the football squad and is a 6’2 guard for the basketball program.



North Carolina A&T football offered Harvey under previous head coach Vincent Brown Sr. and continued to recruit him as the program transitioned to new head coach Shawn Gibbs. NC A&T assistant Nathan Poole, a member of the staff under Sam Washington as well as Vincent Brown, has remained on as recruiting coordinator through the change.



Harvey says he plans on walking on to the men’s basketball program at North Carolina A&T.



We asked him why he chose the HBCU and this is what he said:

“I know they haven’t had a winning record the past two Years and the fans haven’t been too happy and I wanted to bring back that winning mentality for them. The coaches told me I reminded them of their best player when they were watching my film and I could be a big time playmaker in their offense. The coaches seemed like they really wanted me there and coach (Shawn) Gibbs told me he wouldn’t mind me playing basketball after the season is over and that was something that I’d like to do.”



One of the most recent two-way players in HBCU sports also competed at North Carolina A&T. Denzel Keys was a star wide receiver during the school’s football run under Rod Broadway and was also a solid contributor on the men’s basketball squad.