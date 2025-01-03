HBCU women’s basketball champion upset in conference opener

Deivejon Harris posted a double-double as four Texas Southern Tigers scored in double figures in an 85-74 win over reigning SWAC champion Grambling State in HBCU women’s basketball to begin conference play.



After a 14-all first-quarter tie, Texas Southern broke the game open in the second quarter as they went on an 11-2 run which spanned nearly four minutes. By the time the dust cleared, TSU was ahead 27-16 but Grambling State managed to cut into the deficit with a 7-1 run to trail 28-23. TSU managed to end the half with momentum as Tiana Mathis’ trey coupled with a GSU turnover gave them a 31-23 lead.



Grambling State would get within six after an early jumper to begin the second half but Courtlyn Loudermill outscored the entire Grambling State team over the next six minutes as her 11-point outburst fueled a 25-10 surge which gave TSU a 56-35 lead. TSU would end the quarter ahead comfortably 62-44.



The turnover bug would infect TSU early in the fourth quarter as Grambling State used the bug to its advantage early. GSU opened the quarter on a 12-4 run which was fueled by five TSU turnovers as they trailed by 12 at 68-56. TSU would push its lead back to 18 on several occasions from that point but the bug once again would stay with TSU over the next 2:39. Grambling State was perfect from the field and free throw line while generating four steals as they inched closer once again during s 14-2 run to trail 78-72 with 1:52 left.



TSU would flip the game after the scare as Aylasia Fantroy scored four points over the next minute while the defense forced several turnovers to secure TSU’s first SWAC opener win since 2020.

Harris, who started her career at Grambling State, had a solid night with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Loudermill had 17 points and five rebounds while Fantroy scored 14 with seven rebounds. Treasure Thompson added 11 points with six rebounds.



TSU women’s basketball is back in action on Saturday at 3 p.m. against HBCU conference foe Southern, at home inside the H&PE Arena.