HBCU recieves unrestricted donation from longtime supporters

Texas Southern University (TSU) celebrates an extraordinary gift from Janet and Jeff Share, esteemed supporters of the Houston, Texas HBCU whose dedication continues to elevate TSU’s mission. The Shares have generously donated a condominium to the University. The condominium is located on Houston’s west side roughly two miles away from the Galleria Mall.

The gift follows the family’s March 2024 establishment of a first-of-its-kind $54,000 endowment for KTSU, TSU’s on-campus radio station. The Shares also donated their entire jazz and blues collection to the station as jazz aficionados and longtime KTSU listeners. These acts of generosity underscore their commitment to fostering student success and creating lasting opportunities for growth at TSU.

“The Shares have once again demonstrated their belief in the transformative power of education. Their gift strengthens TSU’s ability to provide the tools and spaces our students need to thrive,” said Charlie W. Coleman III, Associate Vice President of Development. “We are profoundly grateful for their unwavering support.”

Proceeds from this gift will be available for unrestricted use by the HBCU.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University possesses an impressive array of more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs and concentrations, a diverse faculty, 80-plus student organizations, and an extensive alumni network comprised of educators, entrepreneurs, public servants, lawyers, pilots, artists, and more, many of whom are change agents on the local, national and international stage. Nestled upon a sprawling 150-acre campus, Texas Southern University is one of the nation’s largest HBCU institutions.

TSU is heralded as a pioneer and has distinguished itself by producing a significant number of African American students who have obtained post-secondary and advanced degrees. The university’s enrollment has grown from 2,303 students to more than 8,400 undergraduate and graduate students from across the world. Although initially established to educate African Americans, Texas Southern University has become one of the most diverse institutions in Texas.