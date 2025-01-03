Atlanta Falcons WR, HBCU grad makes Pro Bowl

Former HBCU star and current Atlanta Falcons special teamer KhaDarel Hodge is headed to the Pro Bowl.

The former Prairie View A&M wide receiver was chosen to the Pro Bowl for his special teams work.



Hodge was recently named NFC Special Teams Player of The Week after blocking one punt and tipping another against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Hodge works his tail off,” Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion said Dec. 16. “Phenomenal teammate. Phenomenal gunner. Phenomenal wide receiver. I mean, he’s an all-around good guy.”





Hodge has taken a long route to earn his Pro Bowl selection. He caught 48 passes as a senior at the FCS HBCU as a senior before going undrafted.

Hodge’s NFL career began when he was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He later had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, where his special teams contributions and limited but impactful offensive appearances stood out. For instance, during his time with the Detroit Lions, he had a standout game in 2021 where he posted career-high numbers, catching five passes for 76 yards in a game against Seattle, showing his potential as a reliable target.

KhaDarel Hodge signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, continuing to contribute primarily as a special teams player, but also providing valuable depth at the wide receiver position. Over the years, his ability to make key plays when called upon, such as critical catches and tackles, has kept him relevant in a highly competitive league.

Earlier this season Hodge caught a 45 yard touchdown pass that would prove to be the game-winner as the Atlanta Falcons beat their NFC South rival 36-30 in overtime.



