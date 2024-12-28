HBCU band accepts invite to play Presidential Inauguration Parade

Itta Bena, MS— The celebrated “Mean Green Marching Machine” HBCU marching band from Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) has received an invitation to participate in the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. This historic invitation highlights the band’s legacy of excellence and cultural significance, showcasing the university and Mississippi’s rich heritage globally.

This invitation continues MVSU’s tradition of groundbreaking national performances. In 1965, the band became the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) ensemble to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade. They returned to Pasadena in 1968 and performed in President Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1969. These milestones reflect the band’s enduring legacy as cultural ambassadors for Mississippi and the HBCU community.

The total cost of this historic trip, including travel, accommodations, meals, and equipment, is approximately $350,000. MVSU is committed to ensuring that every student can participate regardless of financial circumstances. The university asks alums, supporters, and the community to support this monumental endeavor.

“This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, MVSU President. “It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community.” This participation allows students to engage in the peaceful transition of power and gain global exposure while celebrating the university’s 75th anniversary,” Briggs added.

To contribute to the Mississippi Valley State University “Mean Green Marching Machine’s” journey to the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade, please click: https://gofund.me/4820bda6

About the Mean Green Marching Machine

Since its founding, the band has held an important place in the life of the university and throughout the state. It has provided music for athletic events, pep rallies, and special university functions. The Symphonic Band has presented concerts of a cultural and entertainment value to students, faculty and the local community. Our primary focus is to provide students the educational support needed to become excellent music educators and music performers. Music scholarships are available to both music majors and non-majors.