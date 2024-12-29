More NFL players are expressing interest in HBCU coaching roles

After a month filled with bombshell HBCU football coaching hires, two high-profile NFL players, Tyreek Hill and Tre Boston, have publicly put their names into the HBCU coaching ethos, posting on social media about wanting to coach at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This interest is likely due to former NFL star DeSean Jackson’s announcement that he will be taking over as the head coach at Delaware State University. As well as the hiring of Michael Vick at his hometown HBCU of Norfolk State University. Both hires seem to have sparked more attention on the potential of former NFL veterans leading HBCU football programs as their first step into coaching.

Tyreek Hill: A Super Bowl Champion with Coaching Aspirations

Tyreek Hill, one of the NFL’s most electrifying wide receivers, sparked speculation about his future after posting a tweet that hinted at a desire to coach at an HBCU. “Have my HBCU coaching gig ready,” Hill wrote, leaving many wondering if this was a glimpse into his post-NFL career plans.

Hill’s credentials speak for themselves: a Super Bowl champion, multiple Pro Bowl appearances, and one of the fastest players in NFL history. His on-field leadership and dynamic abilities could translate well into coaching, where he could inspire young athletes with his work ethic and expertise. Though Hill’s tweet is just a hint at the possibility of coaching, it has garnered attention from fans and analysts, eager to see whether he will take the leap into college football once his playing days are over.

Tre Boston: Ready to Lead at an HBCU

Similarly, former NFL safety Tre Boston has expressed his interest in coaching at an HBCU, following up with a tweet stating, “Tell somebody I’m trying to interview for an HBCU head coaching job!” Boston’s message specifically mentioned two schools in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)—Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State—as potential destinations.

Boston, who played for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals, has built a reputation as a leader on and off the field. His experience at various positions in the NFL gives him a unique perspective that could be valuable to an HBCU program. His tweet emphasizes his focus on developing athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom, with a coaching philosophy built around “God, Grades, & Wins.” Boston’s ambition to coach at an HBCU reflects a growing trend of NFL players wanting to make a positive impact in college football, particularly at HBCUs, where his leadership could provide a fresh boost to these programs.

Boston has also spent time as an on-air HBCU football analyst for the HBCU Go Network and has been immersing himself in HBCU culture during pregame segments on campus and at the tailgate.

A Growing Trend of NFL Players Eyeing HBCU Coaching Roles

The interest expressed by both Hill and Boston comes as part of a broader trend of former NFL stars exploring coaching opportunities at HBCUs. This trend has gained momentum in recent years, as high-profile figures like Deion Sanders and Eddie George have taken on coaching roles at institutions like Jackson State and Tennessee State. The involvement of these NFL greats has raised the profile of HBCU football and proven that these programs can compete at a high level with the right leadership.

Hill and Boston’s interest in coaching at HBCUs signals that more NFL players may look to bring their expertise and leadership to these historically significant institutions. With their vast experience at the highest level of football, both players could play a crucial role in shaping the future of HBCU football student-athletes, providing mentorship, and developing the next generation of athletes.

Looking Ahead: Will Hill and Boston Make the Jump?

While Hill and Boston have both publicly expressed interest in coaching at an HBCU, it remains to be seen whether they will make the transition from playing in the NFL to coaching college football. For now, their social media posts are still just conjecture, but the potential involvement of more young NFL veterans in HBCU coaching could have a lasting impact.

As the landscape of college football continues to evolve, the possibility of former NFL stars like Hill and Boston coaching at the HBCU level hints at what might be an exciting future for black college football. Their influence could help attract more recruits, elevate the visibility of HBCU athletics, and build financially strong football programs that produce not only great athletes but also great leaders in the community.