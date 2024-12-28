NFL great Ed Reed may be next HBCU coach

A week after former two former NFL stars were hired as HBCU coaches, Ed Reed may be next.



The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly one of the finalists for the head coach opening at Alabama A&M, according to Football Scoop. The SWAC school is looking to replace Connell Maynor, who was fired after seven years at the helm late last month.



If he is named the new head coach at the HBCU, it would be a job more than two years in the making. He was chosen as Bethune-Cookman’s head football coach in late 2022 but never coached a game. His offer was eventually rescinded following several profanity-laced social media posts where he berated conditions in the aftermath of a major hurricane that caused damaged to the Daytona, FL school.

Ed Reed’s short stint at Bethune-Cookman hasn’t kept him from talking to HBCUs about football jobs.

“I was to be the coach – I was never the coach,” Reed told former Miami teammate Edgerrin James earlier this year on the “Create The Life Podcast.” “I never signed a contract. I never got fired like everybody said.”

Since then, Reed’s name has popped up in multiple HBCU football searches, but he has yet to officially be named and introduced as a head coach. Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley are the only two remaining HBCU Division I football jobs opening after NFL stars were hired in the past week. Michael Vick was hired by Norfolk State University and DeSean Jackson was named head coach at Delaware State University.