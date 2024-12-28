HBCU to NFL: Howard DB Kenny Gallop Jr. prepares for draft

When Kenny Gallop Jr. arrived at Washington D.C. HBCU Howard University, he had one goal in mind: to make the most of his opportunity. Fast forward to 2024, and the star safety has done just that. With a long list of accolades and a reputation as a leader on and off the field, Gallop is making a strong case as an NFL prospect.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” Gallop said. “When you write your goals down and work for them, there’s no better feeling than seeing it all payoff.”

Gallop’s journey to this moment is a story of determination, resilience, and staying true to his roots. Hailing from the 757 area—a region known for producing legendary athletes like Michael Vick and Allen Iverson—he grew up with a chip on his shoulder. “We don’t get the most exposure, but if you know, you know,” he explained. “We’re hungry, and that mindset drives us.”

In 2023, Gallop’s hunger was on full display. He was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and helped Howard win their first MEAC title in over three decades, a monumental achievement for an HBCU football program. His standout performances included eight solo tackles against Morgan State to secure a Celebration Bowl berth and a season-high 11 tackles with a game-clinching interception during homecoming against Norfolk State. “Big-time players make big-time plays,” Gallop said. “I just trust myself and go out there believing I’m the best player on the field.”

Gallop’s achievements didn’t stop there. In 2024, he earned preseason recognition across the board: MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, a third Preseason All-American accolade, and spots on watch lists for the Reese’s Senior Bowl and Buck Buchanan Award. His dominance has put him firmly in the conversation as a top NFL prospect from an HBCU. “It’s all a blessing,” he said. “It shows the work you’ve put in and the sacrifices you’ve made.”

Off the field, Gallop’s leadership has been just as impactful. When he first arrived at Howard, he described himself as quiet and observant. But over time, he grew into a vocal leader who inspired his teammates by example. “I’d get there early, leave late, and put in the extra work,” he said. “Younger guys watch you, so I wanted to be someone they could look up to.”

Gallop’s decision to stay at Howard University, despite the lure of the transfer portal, speaks volumes about his character. “Howard was my only scholarship offer,” he said. “It felt like home. I made a 40-year decision, not a four-year one. The brotherhood, the culture, and the support—it all means more than money.”

For Gallop, the NFL dream began to feel real after his sophomore year when coaches and teammates started telling him he had a shot. “I’ve always wanted to go to college and not have my parents pay for it,” he shared. “But when people started saying I had NFL potential, I started believing it too.”

As his name surfaces in NFL discussions, Gallop remains focused on the legacy he’s building at Howard University and within the broader HBCU community. “I want to be remembered not just for what I did on the field, but for the kind of person and leader I was,” he said. “When you talk about Howard, I want Kenny Gallop Jr. to be a name that lasts forever.”

With his impressive resume, tireless work ethic, and undeniable talent, Kenny Gallop Jr. is well on his way to leaving a lasting mark at Howard, in the HBCU community, and, perhaps soon, in the NFL.