HBCU standout makes NFL top 100 draft board

Kenny Gallop Jr., a senior safety from Howard University, has earned a spot on Bleacher Report’s 2025 NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board, ranking as the 93rd overall player and the 11th-ranked safety. As the only HBCU player on the list, Gallop’s inclusion highlights his talent and his potential to succeed at the next level.

Over his four-year career, Gallop has been a key piece of Howard’s defense. At 6 feet and 214 pounds, he’s known for his ability to excel in coverage, make critical tackles, and lead his team both on and off the field. His stats reflect his consistency and playmaking ability: 319 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 17 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles over 42 games.

This season, Gallop was named a semifinalist for the Aeneas Award, an honor he won last year as the nation’s top HBCU defensive player. His recognition by Bleacher Report further validates his standing as one of the best defensive prospects coming out of HBCU football and positions him as a strong NFL draft candidate.

Gallop’s ranking as the 93rd player overall shows that NFL scouts see him as a versatile and reliable defender. His ability to adapt to different defensive roles makes him a valuable addition to any team looking for a safety with both physicality and intelligence.

As the draft approaches, Gallop’s accomplishments bring pride not only to Howard University but to the entire HBCU community. His journey reflects the growing recognition of HBCU talent in professional football, and he stands as a prime example of what players from these programs can achieve. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Gallop is well-positioned to take the next step in his football career.

