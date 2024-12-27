Longtime HBCU football program builder re-hired after 20 years

RALEIGH, NC – A familiar HBCU football coaching face will once again lead the Shaw University football program as Greg Ruffin has been tabbed to lead the Bears program for a second stint the university announced Tuesday morning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ruffin back to Shaw University,” said George Knox, Shaw University’s Athletic Director. “His energy, experience, and vision for the future of our football program align perfectly with our mission. Coach Ruffin’s commitment to developing student-athletes and building a championship culture makes him the ideal leader for the Bears.”

Ruffin is no stranger to Shaw University, having served as head coach in 2002 when he re-established the football program, leading the team to an impressive 7-3 record in its inaugural season. With over 30 years of coaching experience at various collegiate levels, including his most recent role as running backs coach/recruitment coordinator at SWAC member Alabama State, Ruffin has demonstrated a unique ability to motivate players and elevate programs to new heights.

“I am honored to return to Shaw University and lead the Bears football program,” said Ruffin. “This is a special place with a rich history, and I look forward to building upon its legacy. Together, we will strive for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and within the community.”

The university will hold a press conference on January 7 at 11 AM to formally introduce Coach Ruffin. Members of the community, alumni, and media are invited to attend.

About Gregg Ruffin

Greg Ruffin joined the Alabama State coaching staff in 2022 as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He was officially hired as the 14th head football coach in the stories HBCU football history of the Edward Waters College football program in 2017 (December 14). His 20+ years of experience in turning programs around as a head coach at the Division II and NAIA levels and a position coach at the FCS level made him the perfect selection for EWC. Ruffin spent one season at Bethune-Cookman University, as the tight ends coach before taking over Edward Waters. His most recent head coaching job was at fellow NAIA HBCU Texas College in 2016. However, prior to his stint at Texas College, Ruffin was head coach for Paine College in the school’s resurgence of football in 2013, after the program was dormant for more than 50 years.