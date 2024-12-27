Celebrity radio host opens fast-food chain near favorite HBCU

ORANGEBURG S.C. – Popular fast-food chain Krystal is open in Orangeburg, SC near the campus of HBCU South Carolina State University. The restaurant was brought to Orangeburg by the American radio host of the popular “The Breakfast Club” show, comedian, and television personality Charlamagne Tha God.



“This means everything, I love Orangeburg. My father-in-law went to Claflin University and my mother graduated from South Carolina State University,” Charlamagne said at the restaurant’s grand opening on Friday. “This is the first of many locations that we’re opening in South Carolina, and I am happy that I get to provide jobs for my people here in South Carolina.”



“I have an honorary degree from SC State, so I consider SC State my alma mater,” he said. “Orangeburg just means a lot to me.”



SC State awarded Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters as he delivered the keynote address at the HBCU Commencement in May 2021.





“The Breakfast Club” host established the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at SC State, which provides scholarships to students in English, communications, or mental health-related fields. He noted that his mother is an English teacher while he is a mental health advocate and a communications professional.



Among Charlamagne Tha God’s business partners in the venture is his wife, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey. He grew up in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.



Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal has grown to nearly 300 locations in 10 states. The Atlanta, Georgia-based restaurant chain primarily is known for its square hamburger sliders but also offers chicken sliders, hot dogs, and other quick-serve items, as well as a breakfast menu.



The Orangeburg Krystal, located at 1486 Chestnut St., is open 24 hours, seven days per week.