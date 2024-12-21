Michael Vick talks Deion Sanders convo, why he picked Norfolk State

Four years after Deion Sanders took over an HBCU program at Jackson State, Michael Vick is preparing to do the same thing at Norfolk State.



The newly named head coach at the FCS HBCU says he recently had a conversation with the former Jackson State head coach and current Colorado head coach.

Deion Sanders during his Jackson State days.

“I reached out to Deion just to have a conversation with him,” Vick said in a recent interview with FoxSports. “The conversation was more so about philosophy and the most important steps to get started. He reminded me I’d have a bunch of people pulling for me.”



Deion Sanders, of course, led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles and won the Eddie Robinson Award for the best coach in the FCS. He left following the 2022 season to take the Colorado job. Jackson State recently won the HBCU national title by defeating South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.



Michael Vick also talked about why he picked Norfolk State over Sacramento State as both programs were interested in him taking over.

“Sacramento State had a great situation. They had tons of NIL money and tons of opportunity,” Vick said. “But I didn’t want to make my decision based on money. I wanted to make it based on what I could do and who I could sincerely help. And I think, you know, I can help on both sides. But I felt like it was great to go back home and do it in my backyard. And that was probably the deciding factor, having the chance to do it back where I grew up.”



Michael Vick will have his work cut out for him at Norfolk State. The program has had just one winning season in the last decade, a 6-5 finish under his predecessor, Dawson Odums.



Vick is scheduled to be introduced as Norfolk State’s head coach on Monday at 10:00 AM EST.