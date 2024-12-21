HBCU coaches up for Basketball Hall of Fame as players

Two legendary figures who now lead HBCU programs are finalists for induction into the prestigious 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. Bridgette Gordon, head coach of Florida A&M University’s women’s basketball team, and Reggie Theus, head coach and athletic director at Bethune-Cookman University, have both achieved remarkable success as players and continue to leave their mark on the game through their leadership at HBCUs.

Gordon, one of the most decorated players in women’s basketball history, has been a transformative figure at Florida A&M. Before stepping into coaching, she was a dominant force on the court, winning two NCAA championships with the University of Tennessee and earning MVP honors in the 1989 Final Four. Gordon’s stellar collegiate career paved the way for her selection to the U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team in 1988, where she won a gold medal. Her induction into the Hall of Fame would highlight her ongoing commitment to the sport, particularly at HBCUs, where she works to uplift and inspire young women through basketball.

On the men’s side, Reggie Theus brings similar star power and leadership to HBCU Bethune-Cookman University. Known for his dazzling playmaking ability, Theus had a storied career in the NBA, playing 13 seasons and earning two All-Star selections. He also starred at UNLV, where his dynamic scoring helped make the program a national powerhouse. As a coach, Theus has brought his extensive basketball knowledge to HBCUs, emphasizing the importance of both athletic and academic excellence for his student-athletes. His dual role as head coach and athletic director demonstrates his dedication to strengthening Bethune-Cookman’s athletic program as a whole.

The potential induction of Gordon and Theus would be a historic moment for HBCUs, shining a spotlight on their willingness to help increase diversity in the coaching ranks via legends. Both coaches have not only cemented their legacies as players but also as leaders, continuing to inspire the next generation of athletes at historically Black colleges and universities. Their recognition would underscore the vital role HBCUs play in shaping the fabric of basketball history.