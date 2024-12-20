Michael Vick officially announced as Norfolk State head coach

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University, the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Virginia, has made a historic hire, naming Michael Vick as the 19th head football coach of its program. This milestone decision brings one of the most electrifying athletes in sports history back to Hampton Roads, where his legendary football journey began.

Following unanimous approval by the Board of Visitors, NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb announced that Michael Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, will lead Norfolk State’s football program into a new era.

“Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University,” Webb said. “I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program. One of the greatest athletes the region has ever seen, Coach Vick’s leadership, knowledge, and dedication will pour into the fundamental layers of the foundation we hope to build for Norfolk State football.”

Michael Vick’s appointment underscores Norfolk State’s commitment to elevating its football program and enhancing its stature within the HBCU community. Dr. Webb highlighted how Vick’s story of triumph and his stature in the sport align with Norfolk State’s mission of empowering student-athletes.

“Coach Vick is not just one of the most dynamic athletes ever produced in Virginia; he is a beacon of inspiration for our student-athletes,” Webb said. “We believe his prominence and credibility will open doors for Norfolk State in recruiting, building a brand that stands tall in the competitive landscape of HBCU athletics.”

A Newport News native, Michael Vick’s illustrious 13-year NFL career featured standout seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. His leadership, honed at every level of his career, is now poised to inspire the next generation of student-athletes at Norfolk State, an HBCU proud of its rich heritage and athletic achievements.

“Coach Vick joining the Norfolk State family is another example of this truly being our time,” Norfolk State president Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said. “We are excited that he is bringing his experience and talents to help develop the next generation of student-athletes right here in Hampton Roads. This is an exciting time for the University and this community, and we look forward to a bright future.”

In accepting the role, Michael Vick expressed his gratitude and vision for the future of Norfolk State’s football program.

“I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor, and transform the football program at Norfolk State University,” Vick said. “A prestigious HBCU with a rich athletics history, NSU provides a tremendous environment for students to reach their full potential on the field and just as importantly, in the classroom. I am honored to join the Norfolk State family and welcome your support as we embark on this journey together. BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD.”

Michael Vick will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. EST, which will be live-streamed via YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram. Media members must apply for credentials by 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Norfolk State University, an HBCU that has long been a cornerstone of excellence in Virginia, is ready to usher in a new era under the leadership of Michael Vick, a name synonymous with greatness, innovation, and inspiration. BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD!