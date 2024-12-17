Michael Vick to become head coach at Norfolk State

Michael Vick will soon be the latest former NFL great to take over an HBCU program as he has been hired by Norfolk State University.

Norfolk State University — a Virginia-based HBCU and member of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision — has hired Michael Vick as its head coach, according to multiple reports.



This news comes one day after the former Virginia Tech star told the Virginian Pilot he had been in talks with the team and interviewed. Hours later he was mentioned as the potential lead candidate for the Sacramento State job before officials at that school talked-down the level of commitment.

Norfolk State has been a member of the MEAC since joining Division I in 1997. It has zero MEAC titles in that period as the one it won on the field in 2011 was eventually vacated due to the use of ineligible players.

Michael Vick has no experience as a coach, although he was once a training-camp intern with the Kansas City Chiefs. He inherits a program that went 15-30 under Dawson Odums in four seasons prior to his dismissal following the season.

Vick, of course, won’t be the first former NFL star with no coaching experience to lead an HBCU, though. Former Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George had never coached prior to taking over the Tennessee State program in 2021 after being approached by officials there. This season he led TSU to the FCS playoffs for the first time in over a decade as it finished with a 9-4 overall record.

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had never been a coach either prior to taking over at his HBCU — Alabama State University. His team has finished with a winning record in each of his previous three seasons.

The most famous coach to take over a HBCU football program was Deion Sanders, who was hired at Jackson State in 2020. He had previously coached on the high school level in addition to coaching youth football for a number of years.