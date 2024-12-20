Trent Dilfer to add HBCU DC to staff

One of the top defensive coordinators in HBCU football is headed to UAB to join Trent Dilfer’s.



Former Alabama State defensive coordinator Ryan Lewis is expected to join Trent Dilfer staff at the FBS school, according to Football Scoop.

Ryan Lewis Sr. is a seasoned football coach with a diverse background in defensive strategies and player development. In this role, Lewis has been instrumental in enhancing the defensive capabilities of the Hornets, focusing on linebacker performance and overall defensive tactics. His defense ranked no. 1 in the SWAC in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense, first down defense, touchdowns allowed, interceptions, forced fumbles and sacks and was one of the most feared in all of HBCU football.

Before joining the HBCU, Lewis was at his alma mater Bethune-Cookman, where he served as the Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers coach after serving as Associate Head Coach at Edward Waters College, where he was defensive coordinator and linebackers. He served prior at Bethune-Cookman as the Defensive Quality Control Coach and assisted with the linebackers.

As a player at BCU, Lewis was recognized as MEAC Preseason Player of The Year and one of the Top 10 linebackers by The Sports Network, and named a Preseason Second Team FCS All-American in 2011. He finished his senior season with 42 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and a team-high tying four interceptions and five deflections. He also forced three fumbles on the campaign.

As he prepares to join Trent Dilfer’s staff at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Lewis brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of defensive success. His appointment is anticipated to strengthen UAB’s defensive unit, leveraging his expertise to develop robust defensive strategies and mentor players to reach their full potential.

Lewis’s career reflects a dedication to the sport and a consistent ability to elevate the performance of the defensive units under his guidance. His upcoming role at UAB represents a significant opportunity to contribute to the Blazers’ football program and collaborate with a coaching staff led by Trent Dilfer.