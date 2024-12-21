Former HS All-American transfers from Florida State to FAMU

Just a few years ago, it was unheard of for players from Florida State University (FSU) to “cross the tracks” and come to play football at Florida A&M University (FAMU). However, with the advent of the transfer portal, it has gone from taboo to normal.

The most high-profile player to transfer from FSU to FAMU was offensive lineman Jalen Goss. Goss was an All-SWAC selection at tackle and played a leadership role on the Rattlers once he settled in.

The newest name to the “Tallahassee Transfer Portal” is defensive lineman Xavier Perkins. Perkins played sparingly for Florida State in 2024 but remains a highly respected talent after his stellar high school career. The Tampa, FL native is a graduate of Berkeley Prep, where he was an All-American. He was invited to the 2023 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and Georgia vs. Florida High School Showcase. At Berkeley, Perkins recorded 63 tackles, including 21 for loss with 13 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and nine quarterback hurries while playing 30 varsity games at Berkeley Prep.

Head coach James Colzie III, a Florida State graduate, is rebuilding his defense, which was lacking in the ability to stop the run last season. Prior to last season, the Rattlers’ “Dark Cloud” defense was ranked No.2 nationally. After the departure of defensive coordinator Ryan Smith, who was the mastermind of the defense, the defense is being rebuilt by new defensive coordinator Milton Patterson. A big part in the success of the defense will be putting the talent on the field and Perkins could play a pivotal role in that effort.

Standing at 6-4, 237 lbs, Perkins, known as a fierce edge rusher, could be the missing piece for the Rattlers getting a significant pass rush. Not since the departure of Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Isaiah Land have the Rattlers possessed that threat. Marshall Transfer Davion Westmoreland began to show signs of being that guy at the end of last season. Adding two threats to harass quarterbacks is a key component of the Rattlers bouncing back from their 7-5 season.