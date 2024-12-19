HBCU athletic dept. gets a $1 million-plus anonymous donation

An anonymous donor has just boosted the work of Tuskegee University Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin’s fundraising efforts for student athletes by donating $1.5 million toward the HBCU program. This donation will help the Athletics department continue to enhance the student athletes, band, and student government experience.



“Tuskegee University is committed to growing and properly resourcing all of our auxiliaries,” said Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO. “This includes a fully funded athletic program, a dynamic band and well resourced cheerleading squad. All of them represent #theTuskegeeWay and this donation further supports those.”





The HBCU has made significant upgrades in the last few years and exposed student athletes to competitive opportunities. In addition to lights, the university has purchased new buses branded with the Tuskegee logos to transport student athletes to all our athletic contests.



“We have enjoyed upgrades for all of our athletic teams, and this fall celebrated lights on the football field,” said Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin. “The lights will be added to the baseball and softball fields and will help expand our schedule within the division. This funding will help to support athletics and student success and so much more.”



Tuskegee University is creating multiple opportunities to expose athletes to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The university recently announced that the men’s basketball team would be competing in the NBA HBCU Classic against Morehouse College in California during the NBA All-Star weekend. The men’s team also competed in a tournament in the Virgin Islands.