ACC football squad grabs explosive HBCU RB

Former HBCU star running back J’Mari Taylor, a 5-11, 200-pound redshirt junior from Charlotte, N.C., has officially committed to the University of Virginia of the ACC. After a stellar 2024 season with NCCU, Taylor decided following an official visit to Charlottesville. The West Mecklenburg High School product, known for his explosive play and versatility, now takes his talents from the MEAC to the ACC.

Taylor cited the supportive environment, strong coaching staff, and close-knit college-town vibe of Charlottesville as major reasons for his decision.

“The coaching staff really brought it out, and I talked to a couple of the players. It was a great environment to be around,” Taylor said in an interview with 247Sports. He also praised UVA head coach Tony Elliott, saying, “Coach E put a lot of things in perspective, and I really liked it” (via 247Sports).

Virginia running backs coach Keith Gaither also played a pivotal role in Taylor’s decision to come to the ACC squad. “Man, Coach Gaither, that’d be my guy,” Taylor told 247Sports. “He’s always energetic, keeps it real, and gives you the best advice for yourself.”

North Carolina Central running back J’Mari Taylor celebrates a touchdown vs. SC State in 2023. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Taylor has been a force on the field, finishing his 2024 season with 1,146 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 30 receptions for 271 yards and two more scores. His standout performances at NCCU solidified his reputation as one of the most dynamic running backs in HBCU football, making him an attractive target for Power 4 programs.

Virginia needed reinforcements in its backfield after the departure of Kobe Pace, and Taylor’s skill set fits perfectly into the Cavaliers’ plans. The running back room will now feature Taylor alongside Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn, as well as incoming freshman Xay Davis, giving the Cavaliers much-needed depth and versatility.

Taylor’s departure is a significant loss for North Carolina Central, which ended the 2024 season with an impressive 8-3 record.

The Eagles showcased their strength in the MEAC, solidifying their reputation as one of the premier HBCU football programs in the nation. Taylor’s contributions were pivotal to the team’s success, and his transition to Virginia reflects the level of talent that NCCU continues to produce.

As Taylor moves on to the ACC, NCCU will look to build on its success and remain a dominant force in HBCU football.

(Original quotes and reporting sourced from Jacquie Franciulli’s article on 247Sports.)