Mike Vick could soon become HBCU football coach

After weeks of speculation and rumors, it appears that former NFL superstar quarterback Mike Vick may soon be a head coach at HBCU Norfolk State.

Vick confirmed to the Virginian Pilot that he has interviewed and is in talks to take over the program at Norfolk State.

The former Virginia Tech star and top NFL Draft pick told the publication that he has interviewed for the position and expects a resolution soon. He said officials from the HBCU, located about half an hour from his hometown of Newport News, VA, reached out to him.

“I know how to lead and I know what it takes,” Vick told David Teel.

Mike Vick





Mike Vick has no experience as a coach, although he was once a training-camp intern with the Kansas City Chiefs.



He wouldn’t be the first former NFL star with no coaching experience to lead an HBCU, though. Former Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George had never coached prior to taking over the Tennessee State program in 2021 after being approached by officials there. This season he led TSU to the FCS playoffs for the first time in over a decade as it finished with a 9-4 overall record.



Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had never been a coach either prior to taking over at his HBCU — Alabama State University. His team has finished with a winning record in each of his previous three seasons.



The most famous coach to take over a HBCU football program was Deion Sanders, who was hired at Jackson State in 2020. He had previously coached on the high school level in addition to coaching youth football for a number of years.

Norfolk State went 4-8 during the 2024 season under Dawson Odums, who was let go following the season. Odums went 15-31 in four seasons at Norfolk State, which has struggled to become a consistent winner for decades.