Black College Football Hall of Fame announces 2025 inductees

December 18th, 2024 – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its 16th Class today – the Class of 2025. Six inductees were selected from a list of 28 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes… Henry Dyer (Grambling State University), Rashean Mathis (Bethune-Cookman University), Jacquay Nunnally (Florida A&M University), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Tennessee State University), Jay “Sky” Walker (Howard University) and Coach Fred “Pop” Long (Wiley College).

“What we have with the Class of 2025 is an incredible showcase of the talent that has come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the years,” said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “When the Black College Hall of Fame was established, its purpose was to do just this, elevating and recognizing the past, present, and future of Black College Football. Congratulations to the Class of 2025.”

Votes were tallied from the 9-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2025 will be honored at the 16th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 7th, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

They will also be recognized at halftime of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 22, 2025, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network (3:00 pm CT).

CLASS OF 2025

HENRY DYER

Grambling State University’s first 1,000-yard rusher

Named first team All-SWAC from 1963-65

Led the nation in scoring (110 points)

Drafted in the 4th Round of the 1966 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams

RASHEAN MATHIS

Three-time All-MEAC First-Team honoree (2000, 2001 and 2002)

2002 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year

Holds the FCS record for most interceptions in a career (31) and season (14)

Holds the FCS record for most yards on interception returns in a career (682) and season (455)

Drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2003 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars

He still holds several franchise records with the Jaguars including: career interceptions (30), career interception return yards (512), career defensive touchdowns (3) and career passes defended (99)

JACQUAY NUNNALLY

Three-time football Division I All-American

Second all-time in NCAA Division I FCS football record books in career pass receptions with 317 for 4,239 yards and 38 touchdowns

Four-time All-MEAC First-Team honoree (1997-2000)

Named Black College Football Player of the Year in both 1998 and 2000

DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE

Three-time first team All-OVC

FCS All-American (2007)

In his 39 starts for Tennessee State, opposing quarterbacks completed just 55 of 161 passes (34.16%) thrown near Rodgers-Cromartie

Drafted in the 1st Round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals

JAY “SKY” WALKER

Two-time First Team All-MEAC selection

Selected as MEAC Offensive Player of the Year in 1993

Led the Bison to an undefeated season en route to winning MEAC and Black College National Championships

Passed for 3,324 yards in 1993, which ranks as the second-highest single-season total in MEAC history

Drafted in the 7th Round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots

FRED “POP” LONG

Led Wiley College to SWAC titles in 1923, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1944, 1945, 1956, and 1957

Wiley College won the Black College Football National Championship in 1928, 1932 and 1945

In his 35 seasons, he led Wiley to 189 victories

Coached 27 All-Americans

Long won 224 games in 43 years with additional stops at Paul Quinn College, Prairie View A&M University and Texas College

About the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 by African-American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF) to tell the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

About the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is a postseason all-star game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be played on the Saturday, February 24, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana at Tulane University, and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students. HBCU Legacy Bowl Founding Partners include Allstate, the National Football League, adidas, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Coca-Cola, Coors Light, New Orleans Saints, Delta Airlines, Riddell, Allstate Sugar Bowl, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Follow the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on social media via @HBCULegacyBowl or visit www.HBCULegacyBowl.com for more information.