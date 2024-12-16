WWE star reps her HBCU on Saturday Night Main Event

WWE superstar Michin brought the energy and her HBCU roots to WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event. The Virginia Union University (VUU) alum stepped into the spotlight for a historic matchup against Chelsea Green, battling to become the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

Michin entered in style, rocking a Virginia Union University Varsity jacket. It was more than just a fashion statement—it was a proud shoutout to the HBCU that helped shape her athletic career and identity.

Before Michin made waves in WWE, she was a volleyball standout at Virginia Union University. In a 2018 interview with WWE.com, Michin opened up about how her time at the HBCU prepared her for success.

“I wanted to earn a college volleyball scholarship because my academics wouldn’t be enough to qualify entry to the colleges I wanted,” Michin said. “My dad sent tapes to Virginia Union University, and they gave me a full scholarship for two years.”

Michin played at VUU for two years before transferring to Marymount University. But her time at Virginia Union left a lasting impact. Representing her alma mater on WWE’s global stage was her way of showing that HBCU pride is always with her.

Even though Michin didn’t walk away as champion her presence at Saturday Night Main Event was historic. She proudly repped her HBCU roots in front of a national audience, and her journey is already inspiring the next generation of HBCU athletes.

Howard University track star Darci Khan, a star hurdler with a knack for the spotlight, is already eyeing WWE as her next move. Khan’s speed and athleticism on the track could easily translate to the wrestling ring. She’s part of a growing wave of HBCU athletes looking to make their mark in sports entertainment.

Michin continues to be a force in WWE, proving that talent from HBCUs can shine on the world’s biggest stages. Fans can catch her every Friday night on WWE SmackDown, airing on USA Network at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST.

And if black college athletes like Darci Khan joins the mix, the future of HBCU representation in WWE looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned—Michin may have just paved the way for the next big star.