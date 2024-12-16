Michael Vick getting interest from Sac State as well as HBCU

It looks like HBCU Norfolk State isn’t the only interested in having Michael Vick as its coach.

The no. 1 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft is reportedly in discussions with Sacramento State to potentially take over as its next head football coach. Adam Schefter reports that the school is planning to move up to FBS, biking a new stadium and claims over $50 million in NIL money.

This news came just hours after Vick himself confirmed that he was being courted by HBCU Norfolk State to potentially fill its head coaching vacancy.

Vick told the Daily Press he had interviewed for the job and was interested in it. Vick is a native of the area, hailing from just down the road in Newport News, VA.

Michael Vick has no experience as a coach, although he was once a training-camp intern with the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Michael Vick were to land at Norfolk State, he wouldn’t be the first former NFL star with no coaching experience to lead an HBCU, though. Former Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George had never coached prior to taking over the Tennessee State program in 2021 after being approached by officials there. This season he led TSU to the FCS playoffs for the first time in over a decade as it finished with a 9-4 overall record.



Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had never been a coach either prior to taking over at his HBCU — Alabama State University. His team has finished with a winning record in each of his previous three seasons.



The most famous coach to take over a HBCU football program was Deion Sanders, who was hired at Jackson State in 2020. He had previously coached on the high school level in addition to coaching youth football for a number of years.