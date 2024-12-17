Travis Hunter’s brother gets Jackson State offer

Trayvis Hunter, younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, has now received two offers from HBCUs — including Jackson State, where his brother made history.

The younger Hunter announced via X that he received his first offer from Tennessee State University earlier on Monday. TSU is coached by former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star Eddie George. Shortly after, Trayvis reported another offer — this time from Jackson State. JSU is coming off a thrilling win in the Celebration Bowl to claim the HBCU national title, adding even more intrigue to Trayvis’ recruitment.

Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Springfield, GA. He plays wide receiver and stands at 5’7, 140 pounds.

Travis Hunter on defense at the Celebration Bowl. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Trayvis’ Jackson State offer carries an extra layer of significance. His older brother Travis Hunter famously committed to JSU under then-head coach Deion Sanders, shocking the college football world by flipping from Florida State. Travis Hunter, the second-highest-rated prospect in the class of 2022, played one season at Jackson State, helping lead the Tigers to a SWAC championship and a 12-1 record before transferring to Colorado alongside Sanders.

Trayvis recently visited Florida State University, a program that once seemed destined to land his brother. Reflecting on his decision to choose an HBCU over a Power Five school, Travis Hunter explained his motivation during an appearance on *The Pivot* podcast.

“I know it’s a bit of sacrifice,” Hunter said. “But one day my brothers and sisters might not go D1. So I still got to shine a light on someone else. And that was my main focus and that’s what I did.”

While Trayvis Hunter does not yet have the national profile his older brother did, he’s still early in his high school career. With offers from Tennessee State and Jackson State already in hand, he has an opportunity to carve out his own path and shine a spotlight on HBCU football once again.