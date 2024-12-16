HBCU first to offer brother of Travis Hunter

Trayvis Hunter, younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, has an offer from an HBCU.



The younger Hunter reported, via X, that he has received his first offer from Tennessee State University. TSU is coached by former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star Eddie George.



Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore currently enrolled at Effingham County in Springfield, GA. He plays wide receiver and is listed with a height of 5’7, 140 pounds.



Trayvis ironically took a visit to Florida State University just under a month ago. Travis Hunter was committed to FSU for over a year before shocking the world and joining Deion Sanders at Jackson State as the second-highest rated prospect in the class of 2022. Hunter spent one season at the HBCU, helping Jackson State to a 12-1 record and a SWAC title before following Sanders and Co. to Colorado.

Travis Hunter spent one season at Jackson State.





Travis Hunter recently talked about his decision and the motivation behind it.



“I know it’s a bit of sacrifice,” Hunter told the hosts of The Pivot podcast in recently. “But one day my brothers and sisters might not go D1. So I still got to shine a light on someone else. And that was my main focus and that’s what I did.”

Tennessee State, of course, is a Division I member of the Football Championship Subdivision.



Trayvis Hunter is not nearly as highly rated as his brother was, but he’s also still got plenty of time to get better and gain more accolades. But he’s already got an HBCU offer in his back pocket.