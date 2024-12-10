Travis Hunter made decision to attend HBCU with girlfriend

Nearly three years after shocking the world and choosing an HBCU —Jackson State — over Florida State, Colorado star Travis Hunter is still making headlines as a Heisman Trophy finalist.



The former Jackson State star recently sat down with the hosts of The Pivot and talked about many things, including his decision back in 2021.



Hunter admitted he didn’t initially want to come to Jackson State, but Deion Sanders convinced him it would world

“When I first talked him it was like — “I don’t care who he is” — I don’t want to to go there,” Hunter told the panel. “But as I talked to him more, I was like, oh, this might be, the place I want to go.”



Ultimately Hunter chose to come to JSU, shocking the college football world and creating conversation around top athletes choosing HBCUs first.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter talk with HBCU Gameday at the 2022 SWAC Football Media Day. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“Coach Prime, he warned me. You know, he let me know,” Hunter said of Sanders. When we had that conversation of whether I was going to go and or stay with Florida State. He let me know. He warned me. Like, it’s going to be a big impact. But you’re a humble, kid, and we know you can take on whatever comes your way. So it’s your choice to make an offer on.

Hunter revealed he made the decision with his girfirend-turned fiancé Leanna Lenee.

“My girl she was still there. She still is here. So people don’t know — I had that conversation with her first before I went to my family — had that conversation. And once I had a conversation with them, I’m like — I know it’s a bit of sacrifice. But one day my brothers and sisters might not go D1. So I still got to shine a light on someone else. And that was my main focus and that’s what I did.”





Hunter only played half a season at JSU, helping the team to a 12-1 record and a SWAC Championship. He played both ways in that limited time and had moments of greatness — particuarly at the Celebration Bowl, where he showed the type of talent we’ve seen at Colorado over the last two seasons. Hunter and Shedeur Sanders connected for a game-tying touchdown pass at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.



North Carolina Central would ultimately win the game in overtime 41-34 as Hunter joined Deion Sanders and a host of others — including Shiloh and Shedeur Sanders — over to Colorado. The rest is history, with some parts to still be written, including a possible Heisman Trophy.



The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 14.