Norfolk State women’s basketball cracks Top 10 in Mid-Major poll

Norfolk State women’s basketball, a perennial powerhouse in HBCU basketball, has secured the No. 10 spot in the College Insider Mid-Major Women’s Basketball Top 25 poll. Representing excellence among mid-major programs, Norfolk State is the only HBCU in this week’s rankings as North Carolina A&T slipped out of the top 25. but still received 45 votes this week.

In its 15th season of existence, the mid-major poll recognizes the top teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Coastal Athletic, Conference USA, Horizon, Independent, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast, Western Athletic.



NSU received the No. 10 ranking following a thrilling game against No. 22 Alabama (Lost, 68-58) and a win in the Battle of the Bay over Hampton (62-53). Norfolk State previously ranked No. 9 in the second mid-major poll of the season.

Key Stats

Category Stat Record 5-1 Points Per Game 64.8 Scoring Margin +6.3 Steals Per Game 9.8 Turnover Margin +2.3 Rebounds Per Game 39.3 Opponent Points Per Game 58.5

Key Players

Diamond Johnson (#03) : Johnson shines as Norfolk State’s leader, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Her free-throw percentage (.850) underscores her reliability in clutch moments.

: Johnson shines as Norfolk State’s leader, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Her free-throw percentage (.850) underscores her reliability in clutch moments. Kierra Wheeler (#22) : Wheeler controls the paint with 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Her consistency on both ends of the court makes her invaluable to Norfolk State’s success.

: Wheeler controls the paint with 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Her consistency on both ends of the court makes her invaluable to Norfolk State’s success. Niya Fields (#02): Fields provides dynamic scoring from beyond the arc, shooting .538 from three-point range while averaging 10.7 points per game. Her shooting stretches defenses and opens opportunities for teammates.

Big Performances

Norfolk State earned its ranking through standout games, including a hard-fought 68-58 loss to No. 22 Alabama, a convincing 62-53 rivalry win over Hampton, and a 57-54 upset win over Missouri of the SEC. These games demonstrated the Spartans’ ability to compete with elite programs and highlighted their resilience.

Previous Rankings and What’s Next

Earlier ranked No. 9 in the second mid-major poll, Norfolk State remains a consistent force. The Spartans return to action on Nov. 23 against North Carolina, Wilmington in Wilmington. Norfolk State has had a strong start. They continue to elevate HBCU women’s basketball with their outstanding play. They aim to climb higher in future polls. This further establishes their dominance on the court.