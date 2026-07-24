Morgan State Fixed the Foundation. Now the Hard Part Begins

For four years, Damon Wilson asked Morgan State fans to look beyond the scoreboard.

The rebuilding process, he argued, wasn’t limited to Saturdays. Before the Bears could realistically compete for a MEAC championship, they needed more players and stronger academics. Moreover, they needed a culture capable of sustaining success. Those changes rarely generated headlines, but Wilson believed they had to happen first.

Now, as he enters his fifth season, Wilson believes the foundation is finally in place.

The expectations inside Morgan State’s football program have changed accordingly.

“We’re at a place where we have a full roster,” Wilson said during MEAC Football Media Day. “APR scores are higher than they’ve ever been in the past. GPA, we’re over a 3.0 team GPA. Now I want to transition those to wins.”

Rebuilding the Program Before Rebuilding the Record

Wilson inherited more than a losing football team when he arrived in Baltimore in July 2022.

Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley coached Morgan State for two seasons, finishing 5-18 during a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson said the challenges he inherited extended well beyond the record. The roster included roughly 45 players. As a result, offensive and defensive linemen practiced on both sides of the ball during spring workouts because there simply were not enough bodies.

Depth became the first priority.

Academic performance became another.

Morgan State’s football Academic Progress Rate climbed to 954 in 2024-25 after the program posted an APR of 893 in 2016-17. That season resulted in NCAA penalties and postseason ineligibility. Wilson also said the Bears now maintain a team GPA above 3.0. He believes these milestones reflect a healthier program than the one he inherited.

Those accomplishments don’t appear in a box score, but Wilson believes they were necessary before Morgan State could realistically measure itself against the conference’s top programs.

Progress Must Become Production

The Bears enter 2026 believing the next step isn’t rebuilding.

It’s finishing.

Morgan finished 4-8 in 2025, but five of those losses came by one possession. These included games against Towson, Georgetown, Howard, South Carolina State and Delaware State. Wilson sees those defeats less as evidence of a talent gap than a reminder of how thin the margin can be between competing and winning.

“The good thing is I don’t listen to them,” Wilson said when asked about outside criticism. “Last year, in particular, I think we lost four or five games, last play of the game, last quarter. So now you’ve got to finish. We’ve got to improve in situational football.”

That focus shaped Morgan’s offseason.

Instead of overhauling the roster again, Wilson concentrated on situational football and late-game execution. In addition, he helped a veteran group understand how to close games that slipped away a season ago. He also believes this is the strongest quarterback room of his tenure, pointing to both talent and football intelligence as reasons for optimism.

Building a Program Players Want to Join

Wilson’s approach also stands out in an era dominated by the transfer portal.

While many coaches spend the offseason discussing roster retention, Wilson points to the players who stayed and developed. Former Bears standouts Elijah Williams, Alfonzo Graham and Erick Hunter all earned NFL opportunities after their careers at Morgan State. This reinforces Wilson’s belief that players don’t need to leave Baltimore to reach the professional level.

“It depends what you’re chasing,” Wilson said. “If you’re chasing your degree and playing football at a college level, you can stay put.”

That message resonated with running back Randall Nauden.

Nauden transferred from Army to Morgan State searching for an opportunity to contribute. He now enters the season embracing a leadership role within the offense.

“I was grateful and blessed enough to land at Morgan State,” Nauden said. “Now coming into this year, stepping into more of a leader role and being someone the team relies on.”

His decision reflects the type of player Wilson believes Morgan can continue attracting—one looking for development as much as exposure.

A Different Standard

The confidence surrounding Morgan State isn’t limited to the coaching staff.

When linebacker Arturo Mattocks was asked about replacing one of the program’s top defenders, he rejected the idea that he was stepping into someone else’s role.

“I wouldn’t say it’s those shoes to fill because I’m fitting them just perfect,” Mattocks said. “I put the work in every day, so I don’t consider that pressure. I play for what I know I can do and the work that I put in. It shall show.”

That answer captures why 2026 feels different inside Morgan State.

Four years ago, the program measured success by rebuilding its roster, improving its academics and restoring stability. Those goals mattered because they created the infrastructure Wilson believed the Bears needed before they could consistently compete in the MEAC.

Today, those benchmarks no longer define the season.

Wilson believes the foundation has been built. His players speak with the confidence of a team that expects to contend. The challenge now is proving that four years of rebuilding can finally produce the results Morgan State has been chasing.