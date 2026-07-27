HBCU alum Rajah Caruth enters crunch time in NASCAR playoffs

With just two races remaining before the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series playoffs begin, Winston-Salem State graduate Rajah Caruth finds himself on the outside looking in—but well within striking distance.

The top 12 drivers in the championship standings will qualify for the postseason. After 22 races, Caruth sits 14th with 547 points, only 20 points behind the current playoff cutoff occupied by Taylor Gray (567) and 13 points behind William Sawalich (560), who currently sits 13th.

For the Winston-Salem State alumnus, the next two weekends could determine whether he’ll have a chance to compete for a NASCAR championship.

Caruth has quietly put together a solid season despite not finding Victory Lane. He owns one top-five finish, seven top-10 finishes and has led 76 laps while recording just one DNF through 22 starts. His consistency has kept him in the playoff conversation despite racing against several drivers with multiple wins.

Two races to decide everything

Caruth’s playoff fate comes down to two vastly different racetracks.

The first is Iowa Speedway on Aug. 8, a challenging 0.875-mile short track where drivers will battle for 250 laps. The tight racing and emphasis on tire management could create opportunities for drivers looking to gain valuable stage points.

Three weeks later comes one of the sport’s biggest wild cards—the Winn-Dixie 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 28.

Superspeedway racing at Daytona has a reputation for producing dramatic finishes, massive crashes and surprise winners. While that unpredictability can quickly erase a championship bid, it can also provide the kind of breakthrough performance Caruth may need to leap into the top 12.





An HBCU trailblazer

Caruth has become one of the most visible HBCU graduates in professional motorsports since earning his degree from Winston-Salem State University.

As one of NASCAR’s rising young stars, he has embraced representing HBCUs on one of America’s biggest racing stages while continuing to build his career through Chevrolet’s development pipeline.

Although his season hasn’t included a victory yet, Caruth has remained competitive nearly every week, positioning himself within reach of the postseason entering the final two races before the field is set.

Playoff picture

The battle around the cutoff is exceptionally tight:

12. Taylor Gray — 567 points

— 567 points 13. William Sawalich — 560 points

— 560 points 14. Rajah Caruth — 547 points

With stage points available in both remaining races—and Daytona’s reputation for shaking up the standings—Caruth’s playoff hopes remain very much alive.

For HBCU sports fans, the coming weeks will provide another opportunity to watch one of their own compete under pressure. A strong run at Iowa, followed by a clean day at Daytona, could be enough to push the Winston-Salem State graduate into NASCAR’s championship chase.