Howard University to take on FBS squad in 2025

Howard University will take a trip to Philadelphia next fall to take on an FBS program.

Temple University has scheduled a game against Howard University at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., for the 2025 season, according to a report from Owls Daily.

Temple University finished 3-9 during the 2024 season.

The two schools have played once to this point, with Temple beating HU, 40-0, in 1991. Howard went 4-8 this season and lost to Rutgers, 44-7, in its only matchup against an FBS opponent. Temple hosted HBCU Norfolk State during the 2023 season.



The matchup against Temple now gives Howard three matchups for the 2025 season. It will take on Richmond on Sept. 27. It will then take on Tennessee State University in Nashville on Oct. 18. That game is a back-end of a home-and-home that saw TSU play Howard for its homecoming in 2024.



In MEAC play it will host Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and Morgan State in 2025 while it will travel to Delaware State and South Carolina State in conference rotation. There are six teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

HU is also scheduled to face Rutgers again in 2026 on Sept. 19. It will open up that season in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Alabama A&M.