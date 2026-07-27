Tuskegee University dress code sparks debate among HBCU readers

The Tuskegee University dress code has remained a hot topic across the HBCU community since HBCU Gameday reported on the policy Thursday.



Reader responses continued through the weekend and spilled into the new week. Nearly 60 substantive comments appeared beneath the original story.



Most commenters supported the new standards. However, others questioned the cost, purpose and practicality of requiring professional attire on a college campus.



The responses do not represent a scientific poll of Tuskegee students or alumni. Still, they reveal the larger debate surrounding the university’s new direction.

Tuskegee University dress code supporters welcome higher standards

Several readers connected the Tuskegee dress code to traditional HBCU expectations. They argued that students must learn how to present themselves in classrooms and professional environments.



Ron Stewart, who identified himself as a 1979 Tuskegee graduate and longtime SUNY-Buffalo State professor, supported the decision.



“I wholeheartedly support this idea,” Stewart wrote. “Heaven knows it is long overdue!”



Other commenters viewed the policy as part of preparing students for employment. Mav wrote that a friend in corporate America has seen young workers lose opportunities because of their attire and unfamiliarity with basic workplace expectations.



“This is a step in the right direction,” the commenter wrote.



Readers also supported Tuskegee University’s restrictions on cellphone use during class. Several said the combination of appropriate attire, attendance requirements and fewer distractions could improve classroom discipline.

Critics raise questions about cost

The sharpest criticism focused on whether every student can afford a larger professional wardrobe.



“My issue is that the ‘dress code’ is unrealistic and isn’t considering the financial ability of the students there,” William wrote. “Business professional DAILY? Are they funding the attire for the students?”



Tricia Blount offered a possible solution.



“Hopefully they will provide a closet with gently used or new clothing for students who may not be able to afford extra expenses such as this,” she wrote.



Other readers questioned whether one dress code fits every career. Rita noted that modern workplace expectations vary widely.



“Dress for the field you are in is my thought,” she wrote. “A Banker would dress differently than a Bio Chemist.”



Vaughn, who identified himself as an HBCU graduate and the father of three HBCU graduates, opposed the broader approach.



“College is a time of exploration and learning not subjective conformity,” he wrote.



Another commenter shifted the focus toward Tuskegee University’s responsibilities. T.T. said the institution must uphold standards involving housing, electrical problems, flooding, food availability and laundry facilities.



The reaction also produced questions about enforcement, exceptions and penalties. One recent Tuskegee graduate said professional attire was already mandatory within his major. His comment raised another issue: whether the announcement created a new university-wide standard or expanded rules already used in certain academic programs.

HBCU Gameday has contacted Tuskegee University for additional information about enforcement, accommodations, student input and clothing assistance. The university has not yet responded.