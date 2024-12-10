Black College Football Hall of Fame announces 2025 finalists

ATLANTA, GA – The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 27 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2025. The list includes 23 players and four coaches.

At a glance:

27 Finalists have been selected from over 150 nominees.

The Class of 2025 Inductees will be announced on December 18th, 2024.

Inductees will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 7th, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We would like to congratulate the Class of 2025 Finalists,” said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Hall of Fame. “These men embody the very best of Black College Football.”

The finalists were chosen from more than 150 nominees by a 10-member Selection Committee, which includes prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers, and football executives.

“A heartfelt thank you to the selection committee for their commitment and effort in choosing this year’s finalists,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. “Selecting the finalists is no easy task, but the committee’s passion for preserving the history of Black College Football shines through in this year’s group of finalists.”

The Class of 2025 will be announced on December 18th, 2024. They will be recognized for the first time at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on February 22, 2025 and honored during the 16th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org

PLAYER FINALISTS (23 Players)

George Atkinson (S, Morris Brown College, 1965-1968)

(S, Morris Brown College, 1965-1968) Jerome Barkum (TE, Jackson State University, 1968-1971)

(TE, Jackson State University, 1968-1971) Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

(DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978) Larry Brooks (DT, Virginia State University, 1969-1972)

(DT, Virginia State University, 1969-1972) Vince Buck (DB, Central State University, 1986-1989)

(DB, Central State University, 1986-1989) Nick Collins (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 2002-2004)

(DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 2002-2004) Henry Dyer (RB, Grambling State University, 1963-1965)

(RB, Grambling State University, 1963-1965) Richard Harris (DE, Grambling State University, 1968-1970)

(DE, Grambling State University, 1968-1970) Vernon Holland (OL, Tennessee State University, 1967-1970)

(OL, Tennessee State University, 1967-1970) Lester Holmes (OL, Jackson State University, 1989-1992)

(OL, Jackson State University, 1989-1992) Mike Holmes (DB, WR, Texas Southern University, 1969-1973)

(DB, WR, Texas Southern University, 1969-1973) Ezra Johnson (DL, Morris Brown College, 1973-1976)

(DL, Morris Brown College, 1973-1976) Rashean Mathis (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002)

(DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002) Jacquay Nunnally (WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000)

(WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000) Anthony Pleasant (DE, Tennessee State University, 1987-1990)

(DE, Tennessee State University, 1987-1990) Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994)

(DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994) Eddie Robinson, Jr. (LB, Alabama State University, 1988-1991)

(LB, Alabama State University, 1988-1991) Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DB, Tennessee State University, 2004-2007)

(DB, Tennessee State University, 2004-2007) Jimmy Smith (WR, Jackson State University, 1987-1991)

(WR, Jackson State University, 1987-1991) John Thierry (DE, Alcorn State University, 1991-1994)

(DE, Alcorn State University, 1991-1994) Jay “Sky” Walker (QB, Howard University, 1992-1993)

(QB, Howard University, 1992-1993) Ted White (QB, Howard University, 1995-1998)

(QB, Howard University, 1995-1998) Lee Williams (DL, Bethune-Cookman University, 1981-1983)

COACH FINALISTS (4 Coaches)

Rod Broadway (Head Football Coach, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T State University, Grambling State University, 2003-2017)

(Head Football Coach, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T State University, Grambling State University, 2003-2017) Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University, 1974-1985)

(Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University, 1974-1985) Fred “Pop” Long (Head Football Coach, Wiley College, 1921-1965)

(Head Football Coach, Wiley College, 1921-1965) Doug Porter (Head Football Coach, Mississippi Valley State University 1961-1965, Howard University 1974-1985, Fort Valley State University 1987-1996)