HBCU indefinitely suspended, accreditation in danger

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a historically Black college or university (HBCU), is navigating critical challenges related to its accreditation and CIAA membership. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) recently voted to remove SAU from membership due to financial concerns, although it acknowledged the resolution of other issues. SAU has appealed the decision, allowing the university to retain its accreditation while the process unfolds. This appeal is a crucial opportunity for SAU to demonstrate its progress and reinforce its commitment to excellence.

The appeal, set for February 2025, will allow SAU to present additional evidence of financial stability, including a $70 million partnership with 50 Plus 1 Sports and significant governance reforms. Dr. Marcus Burgess, SAU’s president, expressed confidence in the university’s ability to address the remaining concerns. “This decision is not the end but rather an opportunity to prove that SAU is a stronger, more resilient institution,” said Dr. Burgess. He emphasized the institution’s commitment to its students, stakeholders, and the broader Raleigh community. SAU remains accredited during this process, ensuring that December 2024 and May 2025 graduates will receive degrees from an accredited institution.

In addition to its accreditation appeal, SAU faces challenges within the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). The CIAA Board has indefinitely suspended SAU from conference membership, citing the need for the university to demonstrate readiness to maintain a robust NCAA Division II athletics program. The suspension, effective for the 2024-25 academic year, allows for reinstatement if SAU meets the required standards. This decision highlights the importance of balancing athletic and academic excellence as HBCUs navigate complex challenges. Earlier this year it announced it would not field a football program in 2024 following a report by HBCU Gameday.

Both the accreditation appeal and the CIAA suspension represent pivotal moments for SAU, underscoring the broader pressures faced by HBCUs to sustain institutional stability while advancing their missions. Despite these hurdles, SAU remains focused on fostering growth and resilience. Its leadership has called on alumni, supporters, and partners to unite in providing resources and expertise to help the university navigate these challenges.

As Saint Augustine’s University prepares for its February hearing and works toward reinstatement in the CIAA, its efforts exemplify determination and a commitment to its legacy. By addressing these challenges head-on, SAU aims to reaffirm its role as a beacon of opportunity and innovation in the HBCU landscape.