HBCU women’s squad flirts with 100 points in first half

Grambling State University (GSU), a storied HBCU with a rich athletic tradition, stormed onto the court in their season opener, delivering a jaw-dropping first-half performance.

GSU’s women’s basketball team scored an astounding 91 points by halftime against Centenary College on November 4, 2024, demonstrating their offensive prowess and setting the tone for the season.

GSU, known for its competitive spirit and legacy as an HBCU powerhouse, showcased incredible shooting accuracy and tenacity, particularly in the first two quarters. They scored 51 points in the first quarter alone, followed by another 40 in the second, placing Centenary far behind and underlining GSU’s dominance.

Standouts included Kahia Warmsley, who went an impressive 9-for-9 from the field, along with sharpshooter Douthsine Prien, both key players in this historic first-half offensive surge. Warmsley had 22 points — more than doubling Centenary College’s total — while Prien had 15 points.



The Lady Tigers’ aggressive defense and swift ball movement forced Centenary into numerous turnovers, which GSU quickly converted into points. By halftime, they led with a stunning margin, reflecting both their offensive efficiency and defensive pressure.



This isn’t the first time the HBCU squad has put up huge numbers. Last fall, Grambling State University beat the College of Biblical Studies 159-18 in a non-conference matchup. We’ll have to see what the final score of this one will be.