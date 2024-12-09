Charles Huff: From HBCU to successful FBS coach

Charles Huff started his career as an HBCU assistant — now he’s heading to his second FBS football job at Southern Miss after a successful stint at Marshall.



Huff has been hired as the new head coach at Southern Miss just hours after leading Marshall to the Sun Belt title, according to multiple sources.

The former Hampton University running back led Marshall to a 32-20 record over three seasons, including a 10-3 record in 2024 which culminated in a conference title. It also included a win over Notre Dame.



Ironically, Marshall didn’t even offer Huff an extension, despite his success.

Charles Huff played his collegiate football at Hampton University, an esteemed HBCU known for its academic and athletic tradition. As a running back for the Pirates, Huff demonstrated his commitment to the game, earning respect for his work ethic and football IQ. While his playing career didn’t include eye-popping statistics or professional accolades, it laid the foundation for his understanding of the game and ignited his passion for coaching. He played under legendary head coach Joe Taylor at Hampton University.

His coaching career started at Tennessee State University where he coached for three seasons. After a brief stint at Maryland, he returned to Hampton as an offensive line and run game coordinator. He then began his journey up the ladder, with stops at Vanderbilt, the Buffalo Bills, Western Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi State and Alabama before being hired as head coach at Marshall.

Now Charles Huff will look to work his magic at Southern Miss.