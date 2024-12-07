Record-setting HBCU running back ends career in tough loss

Virginia Union’s remarkable season ended with a tough 49-14 loss to top-ranked Valdosta State in the NCAA Division II playoffs. The game also marked the final career game for Jada Byers, one of the most electric running backs in recent memory for HBCU football. The game was held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and showcased Valdosta State’s high-powered offense and smothering defense, which were too much for the Panthers to overcome.

The game started competitively, with Virginia Union’s defense forcing Valdosta State to grind out their opening scoring drive. However, Valdosta State struck first with an 8-yard touchdown run by Alfonso Franklin, who would be a key figure throughout the game.

Virginia Union responded in the second quarter with an impressive 18-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown run from Jada Byers. This narrowed the gap to 14-7, but Valdosta State’s offense erupted with three unanswered touchdowns before halftime, including two long scoring strikes from quarterback Sammy Edwards to Rodney Bullard. The Blazers carried a commanding 28-7 lead into the break.

In the second half, Valdosta State continued to dominate, with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Curry and another long strike to Bullard putting the game out of reach. Virginia Union added a late touchdown pass from R.J. Rosales to Reginald Vick Jr., but it was too little, too late.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers soars in the air. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Notable Performances

Jada Byers (Virginia Union): The top HBCU running back this season carried the ball 22 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Union Defense: Shamar Graham led the effort with 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Shamar Graham led the effort with 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Sammy Edwards (Valdosta State): The quarterback was exceptional, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns, connecting frequently with Rodney Bullard, who hauled in three touchdowns on five receptions for 158 yards.

An HBCU season to remember

Despite the loss, Virginia Union’s 10-3 season reflects a strong campaign which included two NCAA playoff victories. Jada Byers finishes his career as the all-time leading rusher in Virginia Union history, a mark he surpassed earlier this season. Coach Alvin Parker’s squad displayed flashes of brilliance but could not sustain momentum against the nation’s top team. Valdosta State moves forward as a clear championship favorite, showcasing why they hold the No. 1 ranking.