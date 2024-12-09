NFL Star, legendary coach headline HBCU Hall of Fame class

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced today the five members of the 2025 Hall of Fame Class of the HBCU conference. The inductees will be officially enshrined during the week of the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament.

“Congratulations to the five inductees of the MEAC’s 2025 Hall of Fame class,” Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Induction into the MEAC Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition of a player or coach’s incredible career, representing excellence, hard work, and dedication to their respective sport. Inductees are not only exceptional competitors but exemplify the values and history that make our conference great.”

The MEAC Hall of Fame highlights former student-athletes, coaches, university and conference administrators, and notable contributors who have enriched the conference’s legacy since its inception in 1970. Enshrinees are selected by an eight-person committee of administrators and member institution representatives.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class was inducted on May 29, 1981, during a 10th anniversary banquet in Greensboro, N.C. Since its establishment, the MEAC Hall of Fame has enshrined 173 people, including the Class of 2024.

Oliver “Buddy” Pough, South Carolina State: Pough left a legacy at S.C. State retired in 2023, completing his career as the winningest coach in school history. Pough amassed a 151-93 record and 115-44 MEAC mark while leading the Bulldogs to two Black College National Football titles and eight total MEAC titles.

Pough earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from S.C. State where he was an All-MEAC offensive lineman. Following his playing career, Pough joined the coaching ranks and earned MEAC Coach of the Year honors four times during his 21-year career. Pough’s teams captured eight MEAC titles, three outright (2021, 2008 and 2009) and five shared (2004, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2019).

The HBCU made four trips to the FCS playoffs (2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013) and helped Pough capture the Celebration Bowl Championship in 2021 knocking off top-ranked Jackson State to win his fifth HBCU National Crown, third as a coach.

Out of the 19 MEAC Championship titles, the most by any school, Pough contributed to 17 of them, serving as either a player or a coach.





Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T State: Cohen was a member of the North Carolina A&T State Aggies from 2013-16 where he was a star running back on the football team.

Cohen highlighted his senior season with a record-setting career-best 295 rushing yards, and offensive MVP recognition, at the 2015 Celebration Bowl.

Cohen was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year in 2013 and earned MEAC Offensive Player of the Year three consecutive seasons (2014, 2015, 2016). Additionally, he was a four-time All-MEAC honoree, a three-time Stats/FCS Third-Team All-American and BOXTOROW All-American.

Cohen was named the 2015 SBN/Williams Offensive Player of the Year, a 2015 FCS Fabulous Fifty All-American, a 2016 AFCA FCS Coaches Second-Team All-American, a two-time SBN All-American (2014, 2015), a 2016 Walter Camp FCS All-American and was the 2016 Deacon Jones Trophy recipient.

He holds the MEAC record for career rushing yards (5,619) and total carries (868). Cohen collected 59 career touchdowns and 56 rushing TDs. Cohen led the Aggies to two MEAC Conference Titles in 2014 and 2015 and helped the team earn an at-large bid to the 2016 NCAA Division I-FCS Playoffs.

Cohen was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his rookie season (2018), the HBCU football great was selected to the Pro Bowl Team and was named an NFL First-Team All-Pro selection.

