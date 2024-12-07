HBCU National Championship now set after SWAC title game

Jackson State University (11-2, 8-0 SWAC) capped off an undefeated SWAC campaign with a commanding 41-13 victory over Southern University (8-5, 7-1 SWAC) in the 2024 SWAC Championship Game at Mississippi Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are one game away from an HBCU National Championship, facing South Carolina State next weekend in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Game Highlights

The game opened with both teams trading early blows, with Southern taking a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Czavian Teasett. Jackson State responded with a pivotal two-minute drill drive, capped by Emari Matthews’ 2-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 10-10 before halftime.

Jackson State dominated the second half, fueled by the explosive play of their running backs and quarterback Zy McDonald. Irv Mulligan’s 2-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard field goal by Gerardo Baeza early in the third quarter shifted the momentum entirely. McDonald’s dual-threat abilities were on display as he added a 23-yard rushing touchdown and connected with Jaden Fortilien for a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Key Performances

Jackson State Offense: Rushing Dominance: The Tigers amassed 275 yards on the ground, led by Irv Mulligan (116 yards, 1 TD) and Zy McDonald (95 yards, 1 TD). Zy McDonald: Contributed both through the air (75 yards, 1 TD) and on the ground. Balanced Attack: Five different players found the end zone.

Southern University Offense: Czavian Teasett: Accounted for Southern’s lone touchdown with a 1-yard run but struggled under constant pressure, completing 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards with 1 interception. Joshua Griffin: Converted both field goal attempts to keep Southern competitive early.

Defensive Standouts: Jackson State: The defensive line, led by Joshua Nobles and Ashton Taylor, recorded three sacks and forced four fumbles, recovering two. Southern: Vincent Page Jr. led the Jaguars with nine tackles.



Statistical Breakdown

Total Yards : Jackson State 385, Southern 313

: Jackson State 385, Southern 313 Turnovers : Southern 4, Jackson State 2

: Southern 4, Jackson State 2 Time of Possession: Even at 30:00 per team, but Jackson State capitalized on quick scoring drives.

Turning Point

Jackson State’s defense forced a fumble on Southern’s opening drive of the second half, leading to a quick touchdown. From that moment, the Tigers controlled both sides of the ball, overwhelming the Jaguars.

HBCU National Championship is next

Jackson State claimed their SWAC title in emphatic fashion, demonstrating why they were the top team in the conference all season. Head coach T.C. Taylor’s squad now shifts its attention to the HBCU National Championship game against South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.