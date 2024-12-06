HBCU football stars highlight NCAA D2 list

HBCU football continues to make waves on the national stage, as standout players from historically Black colleges and universities earned top honors in the NCAA Division II Super Region Two awards for 2024. Headlining the accolades is Jada Byers, Virginia Union University’s record-breaking running back, who was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Byers’ historic season cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear a Virginia Union uniform. Already VUU’s all-time leading rusher with 5,965 career yards and 77 touchdowns, Byers elevated his game even further in 2024. He rushed for 1,947 yards, breaking his own school record, and ranked second nationally in both rushing yards and touchdowns (26). His explosive performances propelled Virginia Union to its second CIAA championship appearance in three years and secured his spot as one of eight finalists for the prestigious Harlon Hill Trophy. Byers’ dominance reflects the rich tradition of HBCU excellence in athletics, as he shattered expectations and etched his name in both school and conference history.

The All-Super Region Two First Team also featured several other HBCU stars, highlighting the depth of talent across these programs. From Virginia State, offensive lineman Bruno Onwuazor earned a spot for his role in anchoring one of the conference’s most efficient offenses. Meanwhile, Clark Atlanta University wide receiver Armonte Harris was recognized for his dynamic ability to stretch the field, showcasing why he is one of the top receivers in the SIAC. Joining him was Brevin Caldwell of Johnson C. Smith University.

Benari Black had a standout season for Johnson C. Smith and received an NCAA Division II Super Region honor. (Wali Pitt/HBCU Gameday)

On the defensive side, Bowie State linebacker Saliq Salawu represented the Bulldogs with distinction. Known for his physicality and leadership, Janack consistently disrupted opposing offenses, earning his place among the region’s best. Johnson C. Smith linebacker Benari Black left his mark as well.

These honors not only celebrate individual achievements but also highlight the growing recognition of HBCU football within Division II. Players like Byers, Black, and Caldwell continue to elevate their programs and inspire future generations. As HBCUs assert their place on the national stage, their athletes prove that they belong among the elite, carrying on a legacy of excellence that resonates far beyond the gridiron.