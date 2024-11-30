HBCU star with P4 potential hitting transfer portal

J’Mari Taylor, a standout running back from North Carolina Central University, has reportedly entered the transfer portal, capping off a stellar career at one of the top HBCU football programs in the nation. Known for his speed, elusiveness, and playmaking ability, Taylor emerged as a premier talent in 2024, solidifying his status as one of the best offensive players in HBCU football.

The redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, enjoyed a breakout 2024 season as the Eagles’ lead back. Taylor rushed for an impressive 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 104.2 yards per game. His knack for finding the end zone and ability to rip off long runs, including a season-long 66-yard touchdown, made him the centerpiece of NCCU’s offense. Additionally, Taylor contributed as a reliable receiver, hauling in 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his versatility in both the ground and air attack.

North Carolina Central running back J’Mari Taylor celebrates a touchdown vs. SC State in 2023. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Taylor’s 2024 campaign earned him first-team All-MEAC honors, a nomination for MEAC Player of the Year, and consideration for the prestigious Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. His explosive play helped NCCU remain competitive in a season filled with high expectations for HBCU programs.

Over his career, Taylor demonstrated steady growth, finishing with 1,882 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, and nine receiving touchdowns in 38 games. From his early days as a reserve to his emergence as a dynamic starter, Taylor’s impact on the field was undeniable.

As J’Mari Taylor explores new opportunities through the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and electrifying performances that will be remembered not just at NCCU but across HBCU football.