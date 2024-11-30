Boosie performs with Southern band at Bayou Classic

The 2024 Bayou Classic had a bit of everything — including some Boosie and the Southern University Human Jukebox band.



The Baton Rouge native made a halftime appearance with the Human Jukebox on a day when

Southern University claimed its third straight Bayou Classic victory, defeating Grambling State 24-14 at Caesars Superdome on Saturday. The Jaguars, who had already clinched the SWAC West title and a spot in the SWAC Championship Game, showcased their dominance on both sides of the ball.

Southern struck early with CJ Russell’s one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. They added a second-quarter field goal by Joshua Griffin to extend their lead to make the game 10-7 at halftime.

https://twitter.com/KalanHookstv/status/1862969999616246234

After Boosie and the Human Jukebox cleared the field, the game was on and things got interesting.





Grambling State’s Tylon Williams provided a spark with a thrilling 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but Southern responded decisively in the third quarter. Quarterback Jalen Woods connected with Chandler Whitfield for a spectacular 41-yard touchdown pass, shifting the momentum back to Southern.

In the fourth quarter, Grambling narrowed the gap to 17-14 after Keilon Elder’s touchdown run. Southern sealed the victory with a game-clinching 45-yard touchdown run by Kendric Rhymes, who finished with 110 rushing yards and was a key figure in the Jaguars’ offensive success.

Defensively, Southern University dominated the trenches, forcing critical mistakes and limiting Grambling’s offensive output. Vincent Page Jr. led the charge with eight tackles and two tackles for loss, helping stifle Grambling’s attempts to mount a comeback.

With the win, Southern University moved to 8-4 and capped off another successful Bayou Classic and now sets its sights on Jackson, MS, where it will face SWAC East champion Jackson State next Saturday. The SWAC Championship Game will determine who advances to the Celebration Bowl to take on MEAC champion South Carolina State in a battle for HBCU football supremacy.

No word on whether or not Boosie will be accompanying Southern to Jackson.