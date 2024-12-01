HBCU WBB program beats local school by almost 100 points

Three players posted career highs as the Houston-based HBCU women’s basketball program at Texas Southern University rolled over College of Biblical Studies 119-27 Tuesday afternoon.



Aylasia Fantroy was a one-woman wrecking crew as she scored 19 points in the first quarter as the Tigers shot 59 percent from the field while forcing 13 turnovers. TSU would record a first-quarter shutout for the first time in program history en route to a 44-0 lead.



TSU would increase its shutout to 50-0 before CBS would score its first points of the game in the second quarter. However, the Tigers continued to force the issue as they forced eight turnovers while eight players would score over the final 8:04 en route to a 74-13 halftime lead.



Nya Harmon’s two free throws helped TSU cross the century mark late in the third quarter as TSU would continue to cruise en route to its first victory of 2024.



Fantroy scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds while Courtlyn Loudermill tied a career-high with 23 points. Aaliyah Henderson scored a career-best 18 points along with a career-best 10 steals. Deivejon Harris posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for her HBCU in the huge win.





TSU will have extended rest as they’ll travel to Baylor on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Jaida Belton 2024-2025 All-SWAC

Texas Southern University women’s basketball junior forward Jaida Belton was named to the 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference Preseason All-SWAC Second Team as the league held its media day festivities.



A native of Baltimore, Md., Belton was TSU’s top rebounder with seven boards per game while also averaging 8.2 points per contest. She has emerged as one of the top shot blockers in HBCU women’s basketball with 48 blocks last season. Belton made national headlines last year after a 24-point, 18-rebound performance against Alabama A&M as she finished the year with five games of 10-plus rebounds.



As a team, TSU was picked to finish ninth.