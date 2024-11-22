Jackson State investigated regarding opponent’s practice film

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has launched an investigation into allegations that Jackson State players and coaches had access to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s practice film in the lead-up to their Nov. 2 matchup, according to an article by ESPN. The investigation, confirmed by SWAC spokesperson Andrew Roberts, comes after claims surfaced two days before the game, which Jackson State won decisively, 41-3.

How It Unfolded

According to sources, the allegations emerged when a UAPB player informed the coaching staff on Oct. 31 that a Jackson State player mentioned Tigers’ defensive personnel were watching UAPB practice footage in their team facility. Alarmed by the claim, UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton reviewed the team’s video-sharing software and discovered that practice film had been accessed by the account of a former walk-on who was cut from the team in the spring.

Further investigation revealed that the IP address linked to the account was registered in Clinton, Mississippi, just outside Jackson. This led to suspicions that the footage might have been shared with JSU.

Responses from Both Sides

Coach Hampton, along with UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson, contacted the former player, who denied providing Jackson State with access to the film. Speaking to ESPN, the player insisted that he did not share his credentials with anyone at Jackson State but admitted to previously sharing login information with former UAPB teammates. He also revealed that he was unaware his access to the system was still active.

Jackson State’s athletic department did not respond to ESPN’s requests for comment, but did later respond to Blake Levine of WJTV.

“We are aware of the allegations brought to the attention of the conference,” officials told Levine. “After working with the conference office and having full transparency into our program, no violations were found and the matter was closed.”

Meanwhile, a UAPB spokesperson confirmed awareness of the investigation but declined further comment.

The Bigger Picture

Jackson State entered the game as heavy favorites, with UAPB struggling offensively throughout the season. The Tigers limited the Golden Lions to their worst performance since being shut out by Arkansas in the season opener. Despite the lopsided outcome, the potential implications of this investigation could cast a shadow over Jackson State’s season.

Postgame Fallout

The allegations come on the heels of Jackson State’s gritty 16-10 victory over Alabama State on Nov. 11, which secured their spot in the SWAC title game. That matchup was marred by a postgame altercation resulting in $25,000 fines for both schools and 16 player suspensions—seven of which were handed to Jackson State players.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about how the film was accessed, why the former player’s account wasn’t deactivated, and whether JSU knowingly benefited from the footage. The SWAC has yet to announce a timeline for resolving the matter.