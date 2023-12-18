Kenny Gallop, Jr. of Howard University voted top FCS HBCU DB

Courtesy of Howard Athletics
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame named Howard University senior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. (Portsmouth, Va.) its recipient for the 2023 Aeneas Williams Award. The announcement came Friday afternoon.
The award is given to the top defensive back in HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.
Earlier this week, Gallop was named a finalist for the prestigious award, along with earning All-American honors from BOXTOROW and FCS Football Central.
In 11 contests, the Buck Buchanan Award finalist produced 65 total tackles (42 solos) with six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries. In the homecoming victory over Norfolk State (Oct. 21), Gallop recorded a season-high 11 total tackles and the game-clinching interception. For his efforts, he was named FCS National Defensive Player of the Week.
The Virginia product led Howard’s secondary where they topped the country in pass defense, allowing only 129.1 yards per game in the air.
Kenny Gallop took home the award over Morgan State senior Jordan Tole and Alabama State senior Mychal Victor.
The award recipient was selected from the three finalists by a nationwide selection committee, boasting selective members of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, former Aeneas Williams Award recipients, HBCU sportswriters and HBCU college football journalists throughout the country.
The official presentation of the Aeneas Williams Award takes place in Oklahoma City on Feb. 6, 2024, in conjunction with this year’s Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner, Trey Taylor of Air Force. The current winner and all former winners of each award are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries.
On Dec. 16, Howard University played its final game of the 2023 campaign at the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta where they will face the Southwestern Athletic Conference Champion No. 5 Florida A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ABC.
