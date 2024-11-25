HBCU football coaches up for prestigious award

The 2024 Eddie Robinson Award finalists have been announced by Stats Perform, and three HBCU coaches are among the 15 honored for their exceptional leadership in Division I FCS football. Named after legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, this award recognizes the national coach of the year and has celebrated excellence since 1987.

This year’s HBCU finalists include Chennis Berry of South Carolina State, Eddie George of Tennessee State, and T.C. Taylor of Jackson State. Each has made a profound impact on their programs, solidifying HBCU football’s presence on the national stage.

In his first season at South Carolina State, Berry led the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record, a perfect 5-0 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and a spot in the Celebration Bowl. His transformative leadership has reestablished SC State as a powerhouse.

Eddie George led Tennessee State to a 9-3 record and a share of the Big South-OVC title.

Eddie George, the fourth-year head coach at Tennessee State, guided the Tigers to a 9-3 record and a share of the Big South-OVC title—marking the program’s first conference championship since 1999. Tennessee State also secured its first playoff berth in over a decade, showcasing George’s ability to revitalize the historic HBCU program.

T.C. Taylor of Jackson State continued the Tigers’ dominance, achieving a 10-2 record and sweeping the SWAC East Division with an 8-0 conference mark. Jackson State will host the SWAC Championship Game as they aim for another Celebration Bowl appearance.

The Eddie Robinson Award winner will be announced on December 5, with the honor presented on January 4 at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas.

With three HBCU coaches among the finalists, this year’s list underscores the vital role of HBCU football in shaping the future of the sport and upholding the legacy of Eddie Robinson, one of the most influential figures in college football history. Previous HBCU winners include Henry Frazier (Prairie View A&M), and Deion Sanders (Jackson State).