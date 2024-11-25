HBCU earns partnership with black owned haircare line

HAMPTON, Va. (Nov. 18, 2024)—Hampton Athletics and Mielle are proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Hampton University women’s basketball team, reinforcing their commitment to empowering women in sports and championing HBCU excellence. Mielle will make an initial gift of $200,000, and through its philanthropic arm, Mielle Cares, the company will establish a $100,000 endowed scholarship to support student-athletes. Additionally, the partnership includes a WNBA-led mentorship program aimed at fostering leadership and development both on and off the court.



“At Hampton University, we take immense pride in our legacy of excellence both on and off the court,” said Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “This groundbreaking partnership with Mielle represents more than just a partnership—it’s a celebration of HBCU Athletics and a commitment to the success of our student-athletes. By investing in scholarships, mentorship, and opportunities that uplift our players, Mielle is helping to pave the way for a brighter future for women’s basketball and the entire HBCU community. We are grateful for their vision and dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders.”



Celebrating its 50th year as an intercollegiate sport, Hampton University women’s basketball is one of the most decorated programs among HBCUs. The Lady Pirates boast 16 NCAA tournament appearances—the most of any HBCU women’s basketball program—and 13 conference titles in their storied history.





“We are honored to partner with Mielle,” said Tamisha Augustin , Hampton women’s basketball head coach. “Mielle is an innovator in textured hair products and care. We value our relationship and appreciate their efforts in proudly contributing to the success of our program.”

In just 10 years, Mielle has reached unprecedented heights as the fastest-growing global textured hair care brand by offering innovative, affordable, and high-quality hair care products crafted especially for textured hair. Mielle understands the importance of giving back and nurturing partnerships to foster mutual growth and build a lasting legacy. As the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the WNBA, Mielle celebrates the beauty of textured hair, offering high-performing products for high performers.



Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle, also shared her excitement about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to announce our multi-year partnership with the Hampton University Lady Pirates basketball team. As champions of women in sports and HBCU excellence, we’re pleased to support these trailblazing athletes who continue to break barriers and are credited with the most NCAA tournament appearances among HBCU women’s basketball programs! We are proud collaborators in empowering the next generation of athletes who will shape the future with confidence and pride in their textured hair. Let’s Go Pirates!

-Courtesy: Hampton University Athletics