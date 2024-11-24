Shaqir O’Neal, son of Shaq puts his HBCU on SportsCenter Top 10

Shaqir O’Neal, a redshirt junior forward for Florida A&M (FAMU) and son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is making strides in the 2023-24 college basketball season. The transfer from Texas Southern, another HBCU, grabbed national attention with a spectacular dunk that earned a spot on ESPN Sportscenter Top Ten Plays, putting him and FAMU in the national spotlight.

The highlight came during a Florida A&M matchup, where Shaqir drove the baseline, soared past his defender, and delivered a powerful dunk that electrified the court. The play demonstrated O’Neal’s raw athleticism and potential, leaving commentators to remark:

“From the Baseline, Florida A&M’s Shaqir O’Neal—yes, that name sounds familiar—dunks over Micah Johnson. And, for clarification, that is Shaq’s son showing off his skills.” SportsCenter even put a side-by-side of Shaqirs dunk with a similar dunk from his father’s Orlando Magic days.

In his first season with the Rattlers, O’Neal is working to establish himself as a contributor in HBCU basketball. Through four games, he’s averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 51.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Some of his notable performances include:

Season-opener at New Mexico : Scored 8 points in a solid debut.

: Scored 8 points in a solid debut. Game against Creighton : Added 6 points and played a supporting role.

: Added 6 points and played a supporting role. Performance against Biblical Studies (Houston): Posted a season-high 9 points, showcasing his potential.

While O’Neal has yet to find consistency, moments like his ESPN-SportsCenter-worthy dunk highlight his potential to become a significant player for FAMU.

Carrying the weight of being Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir is looking to build his own basketball identity. His decision to transfer to Florida A&M, an HBCU with a proud athletic tradition, gives him the opportunity to grow his game and contribute to the team’s success. The dunk that made ESPN’s Top Ten is just one step in that journey.

Shaqir O’Neal’s highlight dunk is a glimpse of what could come as he continues to develop at FAMU. His mix of size, athleticism, and scoring ability makes him an intriguing player to watch, especially in the competitive world of HBCU basketball.

Though still a work in progress, O’Neal has shown he has the tools to make an impact for Florida A&M. If he can turn flashes of brilliance into consistent production, he’ll help elevate FAMU and solidify his own legacy, independent of his famous father’s.

This season will be pivotal for Shaqir O’Neal as he aims to show that he’s more than just Shaq’s son — he’s a player with the potential to make his own mark on the court.