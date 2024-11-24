Jackson State football finishes season undefeated in SWAC play

LORMAN, Miss. | Jackson State football’s Irv Mulligan became the 13th member of the 1,000-yard club with a pair of touchdowns, capping off a perfect regular Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) season with a 48-10 victory over rival Alcorn State on Saturday.

Mulligan, who missed the first two games of the season, reached 1,000 yards this season with 106 yards on 14 carries in the first half with a pair of touchdowns. He scored on runs of five yards (first quarter) and seven yards (second quarter). He helped lead Jackson State to 283 yards rushing in the win with Jacobian Morgan adding 53 yards on six carries and a touchdown, with eight different players earning a carry.

Morgan also finished 12-of-20 for 211 yards passing and two touchdowns including a 57-yard play to Isaiah Spencer to get the game started before hitting Joanes Fortilien on a 44-yard pass in the third to expand the lead. The junior quarterback finished with 1,968 yards passing and connected with four different receivers in the win including Fortilien four times (91 yards), Spencer three times (72 yards), and Marvin Landy three times (19 yards).

Defensively, Jaeden Ward led Jackson State (10-2, 8-0 SWAC) with eight tackles in his first start of the season, while J’Cori Hargon finished with six for the Tigers who forced a pair of turnovers.

Meanwhile, Gerardo Baeza became the all-time single-season leader in field goals made with two on the day giving him 20 of the season.

Head coach T.C. Taylor matched his predecessor with a perfect season in conference play in just his second season at the helm of the Tigers, while leading Jackson State to a 10-win regular season for just the fourth time since 1996.

How It Happened

1st Quarter (5:18) – Spencer 57-yd pass from Morgan (Baeza kick), JSU 7-0.

1st Quarter (2:00) – Mulligan 5-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 14-0.

1st Quarter (1:45) – Sewell 62-yd run (Kiani kick), JSU 14-7.

2nd Quarter (11:40) – Mulligan 7-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 21-7.

2nd Quarter (3:16) – Baeza 32-yd field goal, JSU 24-7.

2nd Quarter (0:02) – Baeza 26-yd field goal, JSU 27-7.

3rd Quarter (10:03) – Fortilien 44-yd pass from Morgan (Baeza kick), JSU 34-7.

3rd Quarter (6:45) – Kiani 40-yd field goal, JSU 34-10.

3rd Quarter (5:06) – Morgan 9-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 41-10.

4th Quarter (14:11) – Zy McDonald 1-yd run (Lelani Armenta kick, JSU 48-10.

Up Next

Jackson State football will be off next week in preparation for the SWAC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.