Albany State looks to end Wingate’s winning streak against HBCUs

Update: Albany State at Wingate has been moved to Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 PM
Albany State University coach Quinn Gray has the opportunity to start his head coaching career with a win and end Wingate University’s winning streak against HBCUs.
Wingate has celebrated 19 straight victories over HBCUs, including four last year by knocking off Benedict and Virginia Union in the playoffs after beating Shaw and CIAA champion Fayetteville State in the regular season. The last time Wingate was defeated by an HBCU was by St. Augustine in 2012.
This season will be the fourth time that both schools have matched up in their history. The first game was in 2010 when Albany State edged past Wingate 30-28. In 2011, Albany State defeated Wingate 49-28. The last game was in 2012 when Wingate beat Albany State 37-9 one week after losing to SAU.
Albany State is coming off a solid 7-3 record with six players named to the 2023 ALL-SIAC Preseason Team. The offensive is packing fire power with returning offensive lineman Josh Simon, running back Kam Ward and quarterback Dionte Bonneau. The defense will bring back heavy hitters with cornerback Jaree Turner and defensive lineman Jalen Pugh. On special teams, Rashad Jordan will be back returning punts.
Simon, Ward and Bonneau will have to live up to their preseason honors against Wingate’s 2023 ALL-SAC Preseason defensive players, linebacker Jaquan Edwards, defensive lineman Marquise Fleming and defensive backs Tre Morrison and Jaheim Mullen. They have played a huge role in Wingate ranking second in Division II on average yards allowed with 227.6 yards per game. Wingate’s strength is their defense, but Albany State averaged 29.7 points per game and 359.2 yards of offense per game, so they’re capable of putting up numbers against a strong defense.
Coach Gray has the tough task of game planning against Wingate’s tough defensive unit. His offensive mind and talented players will hope to overcome a tough Wingate’s defense. It would be a statement win for both Albany State and St. Aug.
Albany State will get its shot to do what other HBCUs couldn’t and finally end Wingate’s reign. They have to do it on the road when they travel to Irwin Belk Stadium. The game is set for Thursday, Aug 31 but sources tell HBCU Gameday there has been a request to move the game back due to Hurricane Idalia.